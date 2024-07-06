123 combat clashes occur at line of contact in Ukraine, Pokrovsk front remains hottest spot – Ukraine's General Staff

On Saturday, 123 combat clashes occurred at the line of contact, the situation on the Pokrovsk front remained the most intense, and the Russians also actively attacked on the Lyman and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 6 July

Details: During the day, the Russians launched two missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine with the use of two missiles and 48 air strikes (including 60 guided aerial bombs) and used 317 loitering munitions. Russia carried out 2,772 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

On the Kharkiv front, Russia attacked nine times near Lyptsi, Hlyboke, and Vovchansk. The defenders successfully repelled all Russian assault actions.

Russian losses on this front currently amount to 62 servicemen (both killed and injured), five automobiles and three units of special equipment. 25 UAVs were destroyed, four vehicles and two artillery systems were also damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, Russia tried to advance to Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka six times during the day. The defence forces have successfully repelled four Russian attacks. Two combat clashes continue in the area of Synkivka, but the situation is under control.

On the Lyman front, the Russians are quite active today. They attacked 19 times in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Hrekivka, Terny and Torske. Six combat clashes are still taking place. The Russian losses are being clarified.

On the Sivershchyna front, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defence in the areas of Spirne and Vyimka four times. Russia had no success there. The situation is under control.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked nine times near the settlements of Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Ivanivske. All attacks were repelled, and the Russians suffered losses.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to conduct assault operations near Toretsk, Zalizne, Pivnichne and New-York 11 times. The battle continues near New-York. The situation is under control.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians were most active. Since the beginning of the day, they have tried to break into the Ukrainian defence in the areas of Yurivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Lozyvatka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka 41 times. As of midnight of 7 July, 29 Russian attacks have been repelled, and 12 combat clashes continue. The Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to stabilise the situation and prevent the Russians from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

Early reports say that on Saturday, Ukrainian soldiers killed 181 Russians on the Pokrovsk front. Three Russian vehicles were destroyed, and two were damaged. One artillery system was also destroyed.

On the Kurakhove front, Russia attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times. It was most active in the area of Konstiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. There are still battles in three locations.

On the Vremivka front, two Russian assaults were repelled near Vodiane. Russia did not succeed.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions four times in the area of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Novoandriivka. One attack continues near Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the situation has not changed significantly, and no positions or territories were lost. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled one Russian attack on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River.

