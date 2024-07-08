All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs 3 out of 6 missiles overnight

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 July 2024, 08:01
Ukraine's air defence downs 3 out of 6 missiles overnight
Air defence systems. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with six air- and ground-launched missiles on the night of 7-8 July. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to destroy three of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In particular, the Russians launched four Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (from Russia’s Saratov Oblast) and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Russia’s Kursk Oblast).

"As a result of the combat efforts, three Kh-101 cruise missiles were destroyed in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy oblasts," the Air Force reported.

Background

  • On the evening of 7 July, four Tu-95 strategic aircraft took off from the Olenya airfield in Russia. Around 01:30, they performed launch manoeuvres, and the first groups of missiles were spotted in Ukraine's airspace around 02:30. The air-raid lasted until 03:52.
  • On the morning of 8 July, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian Tu-95 bombers had again taken off from the Olenya airfield.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcemissile strikeair defence
