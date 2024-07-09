All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: condition of 28 people hospitalised reported

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 9 July 2024, 09:55
Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: condition of 28 people hospitalised reported

Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, has said that as of the morning of 9 July, 28 people were being treated in the city's hospitals. One of them is in a critical condition.

Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration

Quote: "28 people remain in hospital, including one person in a critical condition, seven in a serious condition and 18 in a moderate condition. The rest of the patients are in a satisfactory condition." 

Advertisement:

Details: Sytnychenko said that search and rescue operations at the site of the missile strike in Kryvyi Rih had been completed on the evening of 8 July.

Background: Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 8 July, killing eleven people and injuring 59. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kryvyi Rihmissile strike
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Russians hit Metinvest mining and metal company in Kryvyi Rih, killing several employees
Death toll rises to 11, 47 people injured in Russian attack on Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih – photos
Number of wounded in Kryvyi Rih increases due to Russian attack, day of mourning declared in city
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: