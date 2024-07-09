Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: condition of 28 people hospitalised reported

Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, has said that as of the morning of 9 July, 28 people were being treated in the city's hospitals. One of them is in a critical condition.

Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration

Quote: "28 people remain in hospital, including one person in a critical condition, seven in a serious condition and 18 in a moderate condition. The rest of the patients are in a satisfactory condition."

Details: Sytnychenko said that search and rescue operations at the site of the missile strike in Kryvyi Rih had been completed on the evening of 8 July.

Background: Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 8 July, killing eleven people and injuring 59.

