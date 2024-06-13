All Sections
Number of wounded in Kryvyi Rih increases due to Russian attack, day of mourning declared in city

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 13 June 2024, 09:05
Dealing with the aftermath of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on 12 June. Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on 12 June has risen to 32, including five children. Nine people were killed. A day of mourning was declared in the city on 14 June. 

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, the Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council 

Quote: "Nine killed and 32 injured, including five children. 13 wounded were hospitalised in the city's hospitals, five of them in serious condition, one in extremely serious condition. All of them are being provided with all necessary assistance; doctors are fighting to save their lives." 

Details: Vilkul said that the aftermath of the missile attack is currently being dealt with. A total of 12 utility service crews have been engaged in the work. 

A day of mourning for those killed in a Russian attack will be declared in Kryvyi Rih on 14 June. 

Background: On the afternoon of 12 June, Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with 29 injured and nine killed as of Wednesday evening.

Subjects: Kryvyi Rihcasualties
