Russians hit Metinvest mining and metal company in Kryvyi Rih, killing several employees

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 8 July 2024, 22:28
Photo: Metinvest company

Employees of the Metinvest international group of steel and mining companies were killed in a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on 8 July.

Source: statement of the Metinvest company

Details: "8 July was a tragic date for Metinvest. Our colleagues were killed in a cynical Russian missile attack on civilian and industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih," the statement said.

The company expressed its condolences and said it would provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

It did not disclose the number of casualties, but Ukrainian media reported 10 killed and more than 30 injured. 

The Russian missile itself hit the administrative building of Metinvest's Northern Mining and Processing Plant, the media reported.

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.
  • Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.
  • The Russians launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, injuring people.
  • Thirty-three people were killed and 140 were injured in the Russian attack on Ukraine on 8 July.

Support UP or become our patron!

