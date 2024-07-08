Death toll rises to 11, 47 people injured in Russian attack on Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih – photos

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 8 July, eleven people were killed and 59 were injured.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council, on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, State Emergency Service

Quote: "Multiple strikes, including on an administrative building of an industrial facility. Clean-up operations are ongoing. Early reports indicate 10 fatalities and 31 casualties, with 10 people in a critical condition currently in hospital."

фото: Дніпропетровська обласна прокуратура

Details: Vilkul noted that all emergency, municipal and medical units have been deployed. Later, information about the aftermath of the attack on Kryvyi Rih was confirmed by Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration. He said the Russians had also hit Dnipro and there were casualties there.

Quote: "A high-rise residential building and a business were damaged in Dnipro. A car service station was also damaged. There are casualties," added Lysak.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The prosecutor's office reported that one local resident had been injured in the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene to record yet another crime committed by the Russian Federation. Law enforcers have launched pre-trial criminal investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Update: At 12:55, Lysak said that the number of civilians injured in the city of Kryvyi Rih had risen to 37. In addition, the official noted that a man had been killed and six more civilians injured in a Russian attack in Dnipro. One person is in a serious condition.

The rescue workers report that the Russian army damaged a nine-storey building in Dnipro. The roof and technical floor were destroyed, windows in residential apartments were smashed, and cars were damaged. A two-storey car service station building was also partially destroyed and the other company building was damaged. In Kryvyi Rih, the State Emergency Service recorded the destruction of a building that belonged to a business.

PHOTO: DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Later, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council said that the number of injured in the Russian attack had risen to 41.

"As of now, there are 10 dead – six women and four men. 41 people were injured, including nine seriously injured," Vilkul wrote.

Later, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the number of injured in the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih had risen.

"The number of injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 42. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Updated at 14:06: The Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that, as of now, the number of injured in Kryvyi Rih is 47. Nine of them are in serious condition. There are 12 injured in Dnipro, five of them were taken to the hospital. One of the injured is in serious condition.

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.

