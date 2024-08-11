All Sections
Explosions rock Kyiv: Russian forces launch missiles

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 11 August 2024, 00:34
Explosions rock Kyiv: Russian forces launch missiles
Air defence systems. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid on the night of 10-11 August, as Russian forces launched missiles.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda reporter; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, along with a reported ballistic missile threat from the north.

At 00:37, the Air Force noted that another missile had been fired towards the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said air defence units were responding to the attack. He urged people to stay in shelters.

