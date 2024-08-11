All Sections
Child injured in Russian attacks on Sumy district

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 August 2024, 23:58
Child injured in Russian attacks on Sumy district
Sumy Oblast sign. Stock photo: Ukravtodor

A 9-year-old child has been injured in Sumy hromada as a result of Russian attacks with guided aerial bombs [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There were airstrikes by aerial bombs in Sumy hromada (two explosions). A 9-year-old child was injured."

Details: In total, as of 21:00 on 11 August, the Russians have fired 33 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. A total of 138 explosions were recorded.

The hromadas of Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

Background: On the evening of 11 August, Russian forces launched a missile and bomb strike on infrastructure facilities in Sumy district.

Sumy
RECENT NEWS
