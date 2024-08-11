All Sections
Russian attacks target infrastructure facilities in Sumy district

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 August 2024, 20:14
Russian attacks target infrastructure facilities in Sumy district
A roadway sign reads: Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Russian forces have deployed air-to-surface missiles to strike infrastructure facilities in the Sumy district.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy forces carried out an air-to-surface missile strike on infrastructure facilities in the Sumy district today, on 11 August.

Emergency response services have been deployed to the site of the attack. Repair work is currently underway.

The full extent of the effects of the [Russian] attack has yet to be confirmed."

Background: Air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts due to a threat of Russian ballistic missile strikes on the evening of Sunday, 11 August. Explosions rocked the cities of Odesa and Sumy.

