Russian forces lose 592,000 soldiers since outbreak of its full-scale invasion
Monday, 12 August 2024, 08:05
Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers killed and wounded, 65 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 592,000 (+1,080) military personnel;
- 8,450 (+3) tanks;
- 16,368 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,728 (+65) artillery systems;
- 1,146 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 919 (+1) air defence systems;
- 366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,472 (+73) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,426 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 22,590 (+66) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,801 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being ascertained.
Support UP or become our patron!