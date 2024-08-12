All Sections
Russian forces lose 592,000 soldiers since outbreak of its full-scale invasion

Monday, 12 August 2024, 08:05
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers killed and wounded, 65 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.  

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 592,000 (+1,080)  military personnel;
  • 8,450 (+3) tanks;
  • 16,368 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,728 (+65) artillery systems;
  • 1,146 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 919 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 13,472 (+73) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,426 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 22,590 (+66) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,801 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being ascertained.

