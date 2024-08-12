Russian forces lose 592,000 soldiers since outbreak of its full-scale invasion

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers killed and wounded, 65 artillery systems and 5 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 592,000 (+1,080) military personnel;

8,450 (+3) tanks;

16,368 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

16,728 (+65) artillery systems;

1,146 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

919 (+1) air defence systems;

366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

13,472 (+73) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,426 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,590 (+66) vehicles and tankers;

2,801 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being ascertained.

Support UP or become our patron!