All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 98% of Chinese banks do not accept direct payments from Russia

Economichna PravdaMonday, 12 August 2024, 13:19
Over 98% of Chinese banks do not accept direct payments from Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

After local banks in China have refused to accept payments from Russia, the number of banks that do not accept Russian money has exceeded 98%.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Back in May-June, local credit institutions worked with Russian businesses, and payments were more or less stable, but since 20 July, payments have been practically suspended.

Advertisement:

It is reported that more than 98% of Chinese banks refuse to accept direct transactions from Russia. This could lead to problems with the supply of goods to Russia and a price rise.

China's regional banks, primarily focused on the domestic market, have been a safe haven for Russian companies for several months in a row. Now Russian businesses are trying to make payments through third countries.

Over the past three weeks, the number of applications from existing payment agents conducting transactions through third countries has increased several times. According to Alexei Poroshin, the CEO of Pervaya Gruppa JSC, companies from Russia most often send payments to China through Hong Kong banks, but some Chinese credit institutions refuse to work with them.

Advertisement:

It is also possible to transfer funds through branches of Russian banks in China, but they sell yuan to customers at the Central Bank's exchange rate with a 5% surcharge. In addition, many Chinese companies do not accept money from branches of Russian financial institutions.

Background:

  • Russia and China may switch to barter in their mutual trade in the autumn due to problems with bank payments caused by Western sanctions.
  • VTB's Shanghai-based subsidiary and small Chinese border banks, through which Russia and China were going to make payments without undue delay, have restricted the conversion of roubles into yuan.
  • Banks in countries that trade with Russia are increasingly delaying or failing to make payments out of fear of secondary sanctions.
  • Vladimir Putin's visit to China last month helped provide both countries with payment alternatives to circumvent sanctions.
  • The Russian subsidiary of the Bank of China has suspended all transactions with Russian banks since 24 June due to US sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!

ChinaRussiasanctions
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
China
China claims Chinese-Brazilian "peace plan" has been positively assessed by 110 countries
China can force Russia to stop the war – Zelenskyy
China tightens controls on UAV exports amid accusations of support for Russia
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: