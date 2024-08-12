Russians shell Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and wounding one more

Russian forces bombarded the town of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on the afternoon of 12 August, killing two people and wounding one more.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Filashkin said that around noon, the Russians shelled the town and damaged two five-storey residential buildings.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There is less than 10 kilometres from Ukrainsk to the line of contact. The town is in the area of impact of various weapons. It is dangerous to stay there!

Please, evacuate on time!"

Support UP or become our patron!