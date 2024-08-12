19800 civilians left Sumy Oblast since evacuation started

As many as 19,800 civilians, including 2000 children, have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast.

Source: Volodymyr Artiukh, the Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national 24/7 joint newscast cited by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "As of today 19,800 people, including 2000 children, have been evacuated…About 3800 persons, including 175 children, have been evacuated from 23 settlements where the evacuation was announced on 6 August…

Understanding the importance of protecting the civilians, we announced the evacuation for a five-kilometre area in 115 settlements in Sumy Oblast a year ago. It is ongoing today. Moreover, we announced a mandatory and forcible evacuation in the communities where the situation is the most dangerous. A forcible evacuations concerns two hromadas (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.) – Seredyna-Buda hromada in the Shostka district and Velyka Pysarivka hromada in the Okhtyrka district. First and foremost, this concerns children."

Details: Artiukh added that, like before, migration processes were mostly ongoing within Sumy Oblast.

