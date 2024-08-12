All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

19800 civilians left Sumy Oblast since evacuation started

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 August 2024, 14:55
19800 civilians left Sumy Oblast since evacuation started

As many as 19,800 civilians, including 2000 children, have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast.

Source: Volodymyr Artiukh, the Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national 24/7 joint newscast cited by Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

Quote: "As of today 19,800 people, including 2000 children, have been evacuated…About 3800 persons, including 175 children, have been evacuated from 23 settlements where the evacuation was announced on 6 August…

Advertisement:

Understanding the importance of protecting the civilians, we announced the evacuation for a five-kilometre area in 115 settlements in Sumy Oblast a year ago. It is ongoing today. Moreover, we announced a mandatory and forcible evacuation in the communities where the situation is the most dangerous. A forcible evacuations concerns two hromadas (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.) – Seredyna-Buda hromada in the Shostka district and Velyka Pysarivka hromada in the Okhtyrka district. First and foremost, this concerns children."

Details: Artiukh added that, like before, migration processes were mostly ongoing within Sumy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

evacuationSumy Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
evacuation
Mandatory evacuation extended in Kherson Oblast to include 2 districts in Kherson
Russia's Emergency Ministry says 76,000 civilians evacuated from areas near Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast
About 20,000 people need to be evacuated from Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's National Police – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: