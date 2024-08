Explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast on the night of 12-13 August.

Source: Suspilne Kherson, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Suspilne reported the sounds of explosions in Skadovsk at 01:11.

Advertisement:

Explosions rocked the city again at 01:14, as Suspilne reported.

Support UP or become our patron!