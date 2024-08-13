Russians lose 1,160 soldiers and 17 armoured combat vehicles over past day

Russian forces have lost 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded, 36 artillery systems and 5 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 593,160 (+1,160) military personnel;

8,455 (+5) tanks;

16,385 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

16,764 (+36) artillery systems;

1,146 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

920 (+1) air defence systems;

366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

13,491 (+19) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,426 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,649 (+59) vehicles and tankers;

2,806 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!