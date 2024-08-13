All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians lose 1,160 soldiers and 17 armoured combat vehicles over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 13 August 2024, 08:04
Russians lose 1,160 soldiers and 17 armoured combat vehicles over past day

Russian forces have lost 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded, 36 artillery systems and 5 tanks over the past 24 hours.  

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 593,160 (+1,160) military personnel;
  • 8,455 (+5) tanks;
  • 16,385 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,764 (+36) artillery systems;
  • 1,146 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 920 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 13,491 (+19) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,426 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 22,649 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,806 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron

Russia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Russia
Putin shifts responsibility for events in Kursk Oblast to others – ISW
DeepState analyses second day of Ukraine's military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast
US "deeply concerned" about possible transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: