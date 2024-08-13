Russians lose 1,160 soldiers and 17 armoured combat vehicles over past day
Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 08:04
Russian forces have lost 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded, 36 artillery systems and 5 tanks over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 593,160 (+1,160) military personnel;
- 8,455 (+5) tanks;
- 16,385 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,764 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,146 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 920 (+1) air defence systems;
- 366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,491 (+19) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,426 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 22,649 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,806 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!