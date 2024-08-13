Security Service Colonel Kostenko on reasons behind Ukraine's offensive in Kursk Oblast

Roman Kostenko, a member of the Voice faction, Secretary of the Security and Defence Committee of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) and Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), notes that the Kursk campaign came as a surprise to Russia. He said it was crucial for Ukraine to engage in asymmetric actions and boost morale.

Source: Kostenko in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "This is a very sensible approach: we currently know little. There have been instances where we talked a lot but achieved only modest results.

Advertisement:

What I can share is that our Armed Forces have conducted a raid into enemy territory, capturing over 20 settlements, which they are now holding. Their advance is ongoing.

Previously, we carried out smaller operations on Russian soil with the involvement of Russian volunteers. Now, our combat brigades are leading the raid.

This is a highly complex task – essentially a raid into enemy territory. Despite our partners' restrictions on firing into Russia, the Commander-in-Chief and the Supreme Commander decided to proceed with the invasion."

Advertisement:

Details: Kostenko emphasised that, first and foremost, the Kursk campaign involves asymmetric actions. "If we had simply sent our troops to where heavy battles were taking place, they would have been engaged in symmetric actions. Instead, we have captured 350 square kilometres of territory in just one day," the MP stressed.

He said the Russians had been trying for months and had failed to capture such territories. They had some initial successes at the beginning of their offensive, but they lost tens of thousands of their soldiers and destroyed equipment.

Quote: "In the long term, we will monitor how this progresses and whether it will succeed in diverting Russian forces from critical areas. However, we already see that the enemy is facing problems with their armed forces and reserves," the SSU colonel believes.

Secondly, he noted that recently there has been a discrediting of the Ukrainian army, and morale had been declining due to a lack of victories.

Quote: "But now, even without detailed information, it is evident how the Ukrainian spirit is rising. We have demonstrated that we are capable and will continue to carry out such operations. It is already a success that we have performed and are performing so well, but there may be other areas in the near future," Kostenko emphasised.

He said the Kursk operation was a complete surprise to the Russians, and in warfare, achieving such surprises is a key factor that is almost impossible to achieve now because of technical means. Kostenko therefore highlighted the skill of the Ukrainian command in executing this manoeuvre.

Read more about the importance of asymmetric actions, the element of surprise that played a crucial role in the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the Russians' immediate plans and the generational conflict within the Ukrainian army in the interview with Ukrainska Pravda. (English translation to follow shortly.)

Support UP or become our patron!