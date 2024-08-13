Situation near Toretsk remains difficult: fighting on outskirts, Russian sabotage groups in town

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The situation around the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast remains difficult, as the Russians continue to carry out assault operations and fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the town already. The Russians are also sending sabotage groups.

Source: Oleksandr Bordiian, acting press officer of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of Radio Liberty

Details: Bordiian noted that the fighting near the town of Toretsk is taking place in the urban area (the settlements of Pivnichne and Zalizne, which are adjacent to Toretsk itself). Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups sometimes infiltrate the city. Bordiian said that the number of Russian soldiers who surrendered had increased over the past week.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The fact is that now there are battles in the urban area: this is the Pivnichne-Zalizne agglomeration, and it is close to the town of Toretsk. Therefore, the fighting is taking place in the urban area, and, of course, some sabotage and reconnaissance groups can infiltrate our observation posts and try to carry out some sabotage activities in our closest rear. Such groups are detected and destroyed. As of the past week, we have the following statistics: a little more of these groups have begun to surrender. Not a significant number, but there is such a dynamic."

Details: Bordiian stressed that the situation on the outskirts of Toretsk is difficult. He said that the Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast had not yet impacted the fighting on the Toretsk front. Instead, Russian forces have increased the density of attacks with guided aerial bombs.

"The situation on the outskirts of Toretsk is just as difficult and serious... We can even say that the density of attacks, even with guided aerial bombs, has increased. Shelling with artillery and drone attacks are roughly the same. As for the assaults, yes, the intensity has dropped a little bit, but it's not a very high delta. That is, it has not dropped significantly, but they [the Russians – ed.] are trying to compensate for this shortfall with aerial bomb attacks," Bordiian explained.

Advertisement:

The DeepState analytical project reported the Russian occupation forces’ advance on the Toretsk front, namely in the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Pivnichne and New-York and its outskirts.

In its report on the situation at the front on 13 August, the Ukrainian General Staff said that Russian troops attacked Ukrainian forces near Zalizne, Toretsk and New-York on the Toretsk sector 10 times over the past day.

Support UP or become our patron!