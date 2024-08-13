All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Situation near Toretsk remains difficult: fighting on outskirts, Russian sabotage groups in town

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 13 August 2024, 14:34
Situation near Toretsk remains difficult: fighting on outskirts, Russian sabotage groups in town
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The situation around the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast remains difficult, as the Russians continue to carry out assault operations and fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the town already. The Russians are also sending sabotage groups.

Source: Oleksandr Bordiian, acting press officer of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of Radio Liberty

Details: Bordiian noted that the fighting near the town of Toretsk is taking place in the urban area (the settlements of Pivnichne and Zalizne, which are adjacent to Toretsk itself). Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups sometimes infiltrate the city. Bordiian said that the number of Russian soldiers who surrendered had increased over the past week.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The fact is that now there are battles in the urban area: this is the Pivnichne-Zalizne agglomeration, and it is close to the town of Toretsk. Therefore, the fighting is taking place in the urban area, and, of course, some sabotage and reconnaissance groups can infiltrate our observation posts and try to carry out some sabotage activities in our closest rear. Such groups are detected and destroyed. As of the past week, we have the following statistics: a little more of these groups have begun to surrender. Not a significant number, but there is such a dynamic."

Details: Bordiian stressed that the situation on the outskirts of Toretsk is difficult. He said that the Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast had not yet impacted the fighting on the Toretsk front. Instead, Russian forces have increased the density of attacks with guided aerial bombs.

"The situation on the outskirts of Toretsk is just as difficult and serious... We can even say that the density of attacks, even with guided aerial bombs, has increased. Shelling with artillery and drone attacks are roughly the same. As for the assaults, yes, the intensity has dropped a little bit, but it's not a very high delta. That is, it has not dropped significantly, but they [the Russians – ed.] are trying to compensate for this shortfall with aerial bomb attacks," Bordiian explained.

Advertisement:

The DeepState analytical project reported the Russian occupation forces’ advance on the Toretsk front, namely in the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Pivnichne and New-York and its outskirts.

In its report on the situation at the front on 13 August, the Ukrainian General Staff said that Russian troops attacked Ukrainian forces near Zalizne, Toretsk and New-York on the Toretsk sector 10 times over the past day.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians attack Kostiantynivka and Toretsk, killing and injuring people – photos
Russians shell Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and wounding one more
Total of 124 combat clashes occur at front, with most of them on Pokrovsk front
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: