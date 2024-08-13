All Sections
Russia evacuates people fleeing Kursk Oblast to Russian-occupied areas in Ukraine

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 13 August 2024, 16:33
Map: DeepState

Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, has said that civilians evacuated from Kursk Oblast will be relocated to the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Smirnov said that the Russian-appointed head of the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Yevhen Balytskyi has offered to set up "sanatoriums and boarding houses on the shores of the Azov Sea, between Berdiansk and Kyrylivka" as temporary accommodation for civilians evacuated from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Quote from Smirnov: "The first groups of people will be transferred to temporary accommodation centres in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the nearest future. Volunteers from Zaporizhzhia [Oblast] have arrived in Kursk Oblast to help local residents right here, on the ground."

Background:

  • On 12 August, Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, informed Russian leader Vladimir Putin that 28 towns and villages in Kursk Oblast were "under enemy control".
  • As of 12 August, the Ukrainian army might be controlling up to 44 towns and villages in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to DeepState military analysts.
  • During the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 12 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian forces were conducting an offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. "As of now about 1,000 sq km of Russian territory is under our control… The situation is under our control," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

