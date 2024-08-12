All Sections
Putin has been informed that 28 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are "under enemy's control" – map

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 12 August 2024, 15:37
screenshot from video

Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, has informed Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that 28 settlements of Kursk Oblast are "under control of the enemy".

Source: Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta with reference to Smirnov’s statement

Details: Smirnov reported that the situation in Kursk Oblast was "complicated". He stated that 28 settlements, where about 2000 people reside, were "controlled by the enemy".

Quote: "The depth of infiltration of Ukrainian troops is 12 kilometres, the width [of the front line] is 40 kilometres. As many as 121,000 civilians left the region or were evacuated, 180,000 more are subject to evacuation."

 
The territories infiltrated by Ukrainian troops are marked in grey on the map. Around them, in a darkened zone, there are territories with an uncertain status which requires clarification.
Map: DeepState 

The territories infiltrated by Ukrainian troops are marked in grey on the map. Around them, in a darkened zone there are territories with an uncertain status which requires clarification. Map: DeepState 

Background: 

  • On 12 August, Russian leader Vladimir Putin convened a meeting regarding the situation in the regions bordering Ukraine and demanded that Russia's Defence Ministry "push the enemy out" of Kursk Oblast.
  • On 10 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had heard reports from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some of which concerned the operations whose goal it is to bring the war to the territory of Russia, the aggressor state.
  • Ukrainian troops are digging trenches in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and this is a sign that they plan to stay there, Forbes writes.
  • Journalists geolocated a video posted by Russian sources on the morning of 12 August and discovered that Ukrainian military vehicles were seen passing through the village of Girii, Belovsky district, Kursk Oblast, about 30 km southeast of the town of Sudzha, towards which Ukrainian troops had moved earlier.

