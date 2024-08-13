All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister tells Borrell details of Ukraine's military operation in Kursk Oblast of Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 13 August 2024, 20:10
Ukraine's Foreign Minister tells Borrell details of Ukraine's military operation in Kursk Oblast of Russia
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has discussed arms production and the details of Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Source: Kuleba's post in X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister said that in his conversation with Borrell, he focused on steps "to scale up Ukraine-EU cooperation in weapon manufacturing and delivery."

"I also informed Josep about the details of Ukraine’s operation in the Kursk region," the minister added without elaborating.

Background:

  • Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
  • Syrskyi reported at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of about 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory.
  • The Pentagon said that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast aligns with US policy and that it is not concerned about a possible increase in tensions with Russia.
  • On 13 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informed Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, that Ukraine’s defence forces were in control of 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

