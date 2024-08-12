Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief briefs Zelenskyy on Kursk Oblast offensive: 1,000 sq km under Ukraine's control

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief at which he was briefed on the offensive operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: report by the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The most important thing was the report by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, concerning our defence actions in the combat zone and the operation in Kursk Oblast. We are grateful to all the soldiers and commanders for their resilience and decisive actions. Among other things, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as well as other officials and the Security Service of Ukraine, were ordered to prepare a humanitarian plan for the territory where the operation is underway."

Details: In a video released by the President’s Office, Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian forces are conducting an offensive operation in the territory of Kursk Oblast, Russia. "As of now about 1,000 sq km of Russian territory is under our control…The situation is under our control," he said.

This is the first official statement by the Ukrainian government regarding the offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Background:

Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, has informed Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that 28 settlements in Kursk Oblast were "under the enemy’s control".

The DeepState military analysis project estimates that as of 12 August, the Ukrainian military may control approximately 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

