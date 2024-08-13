Polish Prime Minister says operation in Kursk Oblast is Ukraine's right to self-defence

Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister of Poland, believes that Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast is an implementation of its internationally recognised right to self-defence.

Source: Tusk at a press conference on 13 August; European Pravda, citing PAP news agency

Details: While commenting on the Ukrainian attack on Kursk Oblast, Tusk stressed that "Ukraine's actions are defensive actions".

"What Russian troops and Russian aviation are doing on Ukrainian territory has signs of genocide as well as inhuman crimes. Therefore, Ukraine has the right to wage war in such a way as to paralyse Russia in its aggressive intentions as effectively as possible," he added.

The Prime Minister of Poland added that his government is in constant contact with the Ukrainian side, but "there are no consultations, such as someone in Kyiv coordinating with me on what day, where, and who will go".

"We support Ukraine in this defensive war," Tusk stressed.

Background:

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

On Tuesday, Syrskyi reported that Ukraine’s defence forces gained control over 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The media reported that Ukraine had not informed its partners in the West of any details of the operation until recently.

