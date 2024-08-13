Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has informed Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, that Ukraine’s defence forces control 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy stated that inspections and stabilisation measures were being carried out in Kursk Oblast. Despite the difficult and intense battles, our forces continue to advance in the Kursk region, and Ukraine’s "exchange fund" is growing. The development of humanitarian solutions for these territories continues.

Quote by Syrskyi: "The grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine keeps conducting the operation in the territory of Kursk Oblast. Today our troops advanced from one to three kilometres in some areas. 40 square kilometres were taken under control, and, as of today, 74 settlements remain under our control. The fighting is ongoing all along the frontline. The situation is under control despite the high intensity of combat action."

Details: Zelenskyy asked Syrskyi to "keep training and developing next key steps".

Background:

On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".

On 9 August, Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.

On 10 August, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 76,000 civilians have been evacuated from areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast

On 12 August, Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, informed Russian leader Vladimir Putin that 28 towns and villages in Kursk Oblast were "under enemy control".

