Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast kill one person and injure two more

Russian troops attacked Krasnopillia hromada (Sumy Oblast), killing a civilian and injuring two other people [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Krasnopillia hromada: there was a dropping of explosives from a UAV (1 explosion). The Russians also launched attacks using artillery (11 explosions) and an FPV drone (1 explosion). In addition, an airstrike with a guided aerial bomb was carried out (1 explosion). A civilian was killed in his own garden as a result of the attacks, and two more civilians were injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Overall, the Russians fired 45 times during the day at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. 95 explosions were recorded.

There was an air strike with a guided aerial bomb in Sumy hromada. 16 explosions caused by guided aerial bombs were also recorded in Khotin hromada. There were 4 explosions caused by air strikes in Mykolaivka hromada during the day.

A UAV strike, an FPV drone strike, and mortar bombardment (one explosion each) were recorded in Nova Sloboda hromada.

Advertisement:

The Russians used artillery in Bilopillia hromada (23 explosions) and carried out aerial attacks with a UAV (2 explosions).

Airstrikes with the use of aerial bombs in Yunakivka hromada were reported (9 explosions).

The Russians dropped 5 mines on the territory of Velyka Pysarivska hromada. FPV drone strikes were also recorded (6 explosions).

Aerial bombs hitVorozhba hromada (4 explosions).

The Russians conducted an FPV drone attack in Svesa hromada (1 explosion).

The Russians dropped 7 mines on the territory of Esman hromada.

Support UP or become our patron!