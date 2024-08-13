Man detained on suspicion of murdering Ukrainian released in Rostock, Germany

The Prosecutor's Office of the German city of Rostock has decided to release a 26-year-old Ukrainian man who was previously detained on suspicion of murdering a 46-year-old Ukrainian refugee.

Source: a joint statement by the Prosecutor's Office and the Rostock police, European Pravda reports

Details: The Prosecutor's Office noted that the investigation is ongoing with respect to the 26-year-old Ukrainian suspected of the murder, but at the moment the Rostock Prosecutor's Office "does not see any reasonable suspicion".

Advertisement:

"For this reason, the man was released from custody today," they added.

Background:

The body of a 46-year-old Ukrainian was found in a specialist centre for refugees on the afternoon of Monday, 12 August. A staff member notified the police and emergency services, but a paramedic could only pronounce the Ukrainian dead on the spot.

According to law enforcement officers, the circumstances of the death point to a murder.

The 26-year-old suspect was detained on the same day.

