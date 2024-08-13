All Sections
Man detained on suspicion of murdering Ukrainian released in Rostock, Germany

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 13 August 2024, 22:39
Stock photo

The Prosecutor's Office of the German city of Rostock has decided to release a 26-year-old Ukrainian man who was previously detained on suspicion of murdering a 46-year-old Ukrainian refugee.

Source: a joint statement by the Prosecutor's Office and the Rostock police, European Pravda reports

Details: The Prosecutor's Office noted that the investigation is ongoing with respect to the 26-year-old Ukrainian suspected of the murder, but at the moment the Rostock Prosecutor's Office "does not see any reasonable suspicion".

"For this reason, the man was released from custody today," they added.

Background:

  • The body of a 46-year-old Ukrainian was found in a specialist centre for refugees on the afternoon of Monday, 12 August. A staff member notified the police and emergency services, but a paramedic could only pronounce the Ukrainian dead on the spot.
  • According to law enforcement officers, the circumstances of the death point to a murder.
  • The 26-year-old suspect was detained on the same day.

