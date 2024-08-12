Ukraine and Germany discuss supply and repair of military equipment

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Serhii met with Christian Freuding, Head of the Planning and Management Department of the German Ministry of Defence, during his visit to Kyiv.

Details: The meeting focused on the supply and repair of weapons and military equipment, as well as the prospects for the development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation shared the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces with the German side.

They also discussed samples of weapons and military equipment for which new agreements could be reached.

Freuding said he had visited several regions of Ukraine, including the line of contact, and was ready to discuss further cooperation.

Background:

Earlier, the head of the Bundestag's defence committee, Markus Faber, said that the current situation in Russia's Kursk Oblast is a reason to talk about more Leopard 2s for Ukraine.

Faber stated that he did not consider the possible use of German weapons in the fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast to be a problem.

In addition, Faber believes that the offensive of Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is legitimate and could persuade the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine.

