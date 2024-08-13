Death of Ukrainian refugee in Germany: police detain suspect
Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 14:32
A 26-year-old man suspected of involvement in the death of a 46-year-old refugee from Ukraine in the city of Rostock was detained in Germany last night.
Source: This was reported to DW by the Rostock prosecutor's office, as reported by European Pravda.
Details: The agency noted that a request for the arrest of the suspect has been submitted to the court.
It was also reported that the detainee is a 26-year-old Ukrainian.
The prosecutor's office does not disclose the circumstances of the murder and possible motives, citing the secrecy of the investigation.
Background:
- The body of a 46-year-old Ukrainian was found in a specialised centre for refugees on the afternoon of Monday, 12 August. A staff member notified the police and emergency services, but the paramedic could only pronounce the Ukrainian dead on the spot.
- According to law enforcement officers, the circumstances of the death point to murder.
- It is also worth noting that the day before, a trial began in Essen, Germany, in the case of the violent murder of two Ukrainian basketball players in the city of Oberhausen.
