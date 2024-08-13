Death of Ukrainian refugee in Germany: police detain suspect

A 26-year-old man suspected of involvement in the death of a 46-year-old refugee from Ukraine in the city of Rostock was detained in Germany last night.

Source: This was reported to DW by the Rostock prosecutor's office, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The agency noted that a request for the arrest of the suspect has been submitted to the court.

It was also reported that the detainee is a 26-year-old Ukrainian.

The prosecutor's office does not disclose the circumstances of the murder and possible motives, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

Background:

The body of a 46-year-old Ukrainian was found in a specialised centre for refugees on the afternoon of Monday, 12 August. A staff member notified the police and emergency services, but the paramedic could only pronounce the Ukrainian dead on the spot.

According to law enforcement officers, the circumstances of the death point to murder.

It is also worth noting that the day before, a trial began in Essen, Germany, in the case of the violent murder of two Ukrainian basketball players in the city of Oberhausen.

