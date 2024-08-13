All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death of Ukrainian refugee in Germany: police detain suspect

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 13 August 2024, 14:32
Death of Ukrainian refugee in Germany: police detain suspect
Stock photo

A 26-year-old man suspected of involvement in the death of a 46-year-old refugee from Ukraine in the city of Rostock was detained in Germany last night.

Source: This was reported to DW by the Rostock prosecutor's office, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The agency noted that a request for the arrest of the suspect has been submitted to the court.

Advertisement:

It was also reported that the detainee is a 26-year-old Ukrainian.

The prosecutor's office does not disclose the circumstances of the murder and possible motives, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The body of a 46-year-old Ukrainian was found in a specialised centre for refugees on the afternoon of Monday, 12 August. A staff member notified the police and emergency services, but the paramedic could only pronounce the Ukrainian dead on the spot.
  • According to law enforcement officers, the circumstances of the death point to murder.
  • It is also worth noting that the day before, a trial began in Essen, Germany, in the case of the violent murder of two Ukrainian basketball players in the city of Oberhausen.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: