46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in German refugee centre

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 August 2024, 22:21
46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in German refugee centre
Police. Photo: Patrick Seeger/dpa

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man received fatal wounds in the German city of Rostock. Police suspect that the man was murdered.

Source: Spiegel with reference to the local prosecutor's office and police

Quote: "A Ukrainian died in a refugee shelter in Rostock. A security officer found the man with serious injuries at around 12:15 on Monday."

Details: It is noted that help arrived too late, and doctors pronounced the 46-year-old man dead.

The circumstances of death point to murder. The police did not provide any further details.

