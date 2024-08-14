Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts

Russia’s Voronezh and Kursk oblasts have been attacked by drones and missiles, and several fires have been reported in the city of Voronezh itself. The highest level of danger was declared in Lipetsk Oblast.

Source: Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Kursk Oblast; Igor Artamonov, the governor of Lipetsk Oblast; Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh Oblast; ASTRA, a Russian Telegram channel; other local Telegram channels

Details: Russian Telegram channels reported that a fire broke out in the city of Voronezh during the drone attack, with local residents suggesting that the Baltimore military airfield on the outskirts of the city was hit.

Local media also reported a drone attack and explosions in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast. There is no official information, but local residents claimed that the fire caused by the UAV attack occurred at a local military airfield.

There are also reports of a missile strike and Russian air defence operations from Kursk Oblast.

Telegram channels posted a video showing the fire from a distance, while other videos captured the sounds of explosions.

Smirnov said that Russian air defence had shot down four missiles.

In addition, an air-raid warning was issued in Lipetsk Oblast, and Artamonov stated that the threat level was red, i.e. the highest.

