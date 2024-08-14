Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 07:58
Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,240 soldiers, 57 artillery systems and 21 tanks over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 594,400 (+1,240) military personnel;
- 8,476 (+21) tanks;
- 16,402 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,821 (+57) artillery systems;
- 1,151 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 921 (+1) air defence systems;
- 366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,548 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,426 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 22,710 (+61) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,813 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!