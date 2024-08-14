All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 August 2024, 07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,240 soldiers, 57 artillery systems and 21 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 594,400 (+1,240) military personnel;
  • 8,476 (+21) tanks;
  • 16,402 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,821 (+57) artillery systems;
  • 1,151 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 921 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 13,548 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,426 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 22,710 (+61) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,813 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Russia
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: