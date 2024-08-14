All Sections
Six civilians injured in morning Russian attack on Kherson and its suburbs

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 August 2024, 09:06
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram

Russian forces targeted the city of Kherson and its surroundings on the morning of 14 August, leaving six people injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian troops have been bombarding Kherson and its suburbs since early morning. Three people in a house in the city came under enemy fire around 06:00. They are a 39-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter, and a 41-year-old man."

Details: The girl and her mother have been taken to hospital with blast injuries and concussion; the woman also sustained a back injury. The Kherson man received medical assistance at the scene.

Prokudin reported that an hour earlier, Russian forces had attacked the settlement of Kindiika, striking residential buildings and injuring two people.

"An ambulance crew took a 49-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man to hospital. They have concussion and sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds," Prokudin said.

Details: A 59-year-old resident of the village of Antonivka who sustained shrapnel wounds to his forearm and shin in the Russian attack also sought medical care.

