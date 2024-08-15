Russia has lost over 595,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,220 soldiers, 47 artillery systems and 8 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 595,620 (+1,220) military personnel;

8,484 (+8) tanks;

16,426 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;

16,868 (+47) artillery systems;

1,154 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

922 (+1) air defence systems;

367 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

13,598 (+50) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,428 (+2) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,775 (+65) vehicles and tankers;

2,813 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

