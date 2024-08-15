All Sections
Russians step up activity near Krynky: fires caused by explosions force Ukraine's troops to relocate

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 August 2024, 11:52
The left (eastern) bank of River Dnipro in Kherson Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState Map

The Russians have increased their activity on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air during the national 24/7 newscast on 15 August

Quote: "Seven enemy attacks were repelled on the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, north of the village of Krynky, where our units have moved to new positions. The enemy has become more active compared to last week. 

There are frequent assaults in this small area, and the swampy terrain makes it difficult to build fortifications, new positions, observation posts, and firing positions. 

Additionally, if the enemy uses artillery, especially 152 mm calibre, and drops incendiary munitions from drones, like they did yesterday in the area north of Krynky, fires break out, making it very challenging to hold these positions. Our defenders have to keep relocating."

Details: Lykhovii noted that there have been no significant changes in Russian tactics, troop composition, or the nature of their operations. The Russians continue their aggressive behaviour, and there is no evidence of a substantial decrease in their number. 

There are also no signs of assault forces being formed for a Russian offensive. Positional battles continue in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. 

