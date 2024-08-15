All Sections
Belarusian ruler Lukashenko wants sides to start negotiations and end "scuffle" in Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 15 August 2024, 16:09
Photo: Belta

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has claimed that both sides must sit down at the negotiations table in order to end the war in Ukraine because "nobody needs it [a war]".

Source: Lukashenko cited by the Belta Belarusian state news agency

Quote: "Let’s sit down at the negotiations table and end this scuffle. Neither Russians, nor Ukrainians, nor Belarusians need it. It is needed by someone else. I cannot disclose these facts as they are completely classified but they, top officials, openly say, and I quote: ‘Let them fight each other – Ukranians, Russians – let them all die in this pocket [encirclement]."

Details: Lukashenko believes that "top officials of American origin" are the ones who want the war to continue.

Background:

  • Lukashenko claimed that if Russia, the aggressor state, were defeated in the war against Ukraine, then all CIS countries would be dragged into the conflict.

Support UP or become our patron!

