Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has claimed that both sides must sit down at the negotiations table in order to end the war in Ukraine because "nobody needs it [a war]".

Source: Lukashenko cited by the Belta Belarusian state news agency

Quote: "Let’s sit down at the negotiations table and end this scuffle. Neither Russians, nor Ukrainians, nor Belarusians need it. It is needed by someone else. I cannot disclose these facts as they are completely classified but they, top officials, openly say, and I quote: ‘Let them fight each other – Ukranians, Russians – let them all die in this pocket [encirclement]."

Details: Lukashenko believes that "top officials of American origin" are the ones who want the war to continue.

Background:

Lukashenko claimed that if Russia, the aggressor state, were defeated in the war against Ukraine, then all CIS countries would be dragged into the conflict.

