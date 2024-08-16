All Sections
Russians attack Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure and utility company – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 August 2024, 08:11
A building on fire. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the evening of 15 August, during the night and on the morning of 16 August, using artillery, kamikaze drones and dropping munitions from UAVs. They have damaged infrastructure facilities, premises belonging to a utility company and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops continued their terror in the morning. It was loud in Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets hromadas. Infrastructure was ruined. Premises belonging to a utility company, a house, a garage and a fire engine were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians also damaged a power line and a building that was not in use, which caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

 
Rescue workers
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Lysak emphasised that no civilians were injured during the Russian strikes.

