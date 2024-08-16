All Sections
Ukrainian forces push into Russia's Belgorod Oblast alongside advance in Kursk, but fierce fighting ensued there – WP

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 16 August 2024, 16:55
Ukrainian incursion into Russia. Photo: WP

A few days ago, Ukrainian troops breached into Russia's Belgorod Oblast alongside their advance in Kursk, but they encountered fierce Russian resistance.

Source: The Washington Post (WP), having spoken to soldiers involved in the incursion into Belgorod Oblast

Details: The WP interviewed three Ukrainian soldiers, including a commander, who were wounded in action. They had crossed the border into Russia using armoured personnel carriers in the village of Kolotilovka, Belgorod Oblast.

Quote: "The Russian troops in Belgorod appeared prepared for their arrival, the soldiers said, in contrast to the quick advances Ukrainian units made through Kursk. Although some had retreated, the area was fortified with dragon’s teeth antitank obstacles and heavily mined. Ukrainians came under intense attack by artillery, drones and aerial bombs almost immediately.

The Ukrainians pushed forward about six miles [around 10 km], the soldiers said, seizing abandoned Russian troop positions. But the fighting remained intense. 'All our group was injured the day we arrived,' [Ukrainian soldier who goes by the alias] Hacker said. Many Ukrainian troops were concussed or heavily wounded, while others were killed and had to be left behind, he said.

Shelling remained so intense that survivors had to take cover in Russian trenches for days, until an armoured vehicle arrived to evacuate them for medical treatment early Thursday [15 August]. Some were injured more than once as they waited for help."

Background: On Thursday, 15 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the creation of the first military commandants' office in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

