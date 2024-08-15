First Ukrainian military commandants' office established in Russia's Kursk Oblast, chaired by Major General Moskalov – video

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the creation of the first military commandants’ office in Kursk Oblast in Russia.

Source: report by Syrskyi at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 15 August

Quote: "The mop-up operations by Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Sudzha and three other settlements of Kursk Oblast have been finished.

For maintaining law and order and covering urgent needs of locals in the Ukraine-controlled territories of Russia the first military commandants’ office was established and Major General Moskalov was appointed as its head."

For reference: Ukrainian Armed Forces' Major General Eduard Moskalov at one time headed the Odesa Air Defence Forces and the Donetsk Operational Strategic Group.

Eduard Moskalov in 2021 Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Background:

At a special meeting on 14 August, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought up the issue of establishing military commandants' offices if required in the territories of Russia's Kursk Oblast that are under the control of Ukraine's defence forces.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Human Rights Commissioner, stated that Ukraine might establish military commandants' offices in Kursk Oblast in Russia to provide locals with humanitarian aid.

