OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 16 August 2024, 19:24
Ukrainian forces advance 1 to 3 km in Russia's Kursk Oblast, PoW exchange pool to be replenished – photo
Screenshot

Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast have advanced one to three kilometres in different areas of the front.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 

Quote: "The troops continue to fight. They have made advances of one to three kilometres towards the enemy. Fighting continues across the whole line of contact. Overall, the situation is under [Ukraine’s] control."

Details: When asked by Zelenskyy about the prisoners' exchange pool, Sirskyi stated that "at the moment there are battles near Malaya Lokna".

"I hope many prisoners will be taken there," Sirskyi remarked.

 
Screenshot

He also stated that Major General Moskalov has already taken over as head of the commandants’ office in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

