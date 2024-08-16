Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies Russian allegations of planned "dirty bomb" strikes

Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, has refuted allegations made by Russian propagandists about alleged Ukrainian plans to use "dirty bombs" and target nuclear power plants.

Source: Tykhyi on Twitter (X); Russian state-owned media on Telegram

Quote: "We are seeing another surge in insane Russian propaganda about alleged Ukrainian plans to use "dirty bombs" or attack nuclear plants. We officially refute these false claims. Ukraine has no intention or ability to take any such actions. Russia must stop spreading dangerous lies."

On the evening of 16 August, Russian propaganda media reported that Kyiv is planning to target the Kursk and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants.

According to the reports, there are supposedly plans to employ radioactive warheads which have already been transported to the village of Zhovti Vody in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Furthermore, a Russian milblogger has claimed that Ukraine's Armed Forces "are preparing an attack using a dirty nuclear bomb".

