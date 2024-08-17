Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers in past 24 hours
Saturday, 17 August 2024, 07:56
Russian forces have lost 1,230 more soldiers killed and wounded, 5 tanks and 58 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 598,180 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 8,501 (+5) tanks;
- 16,473 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,985 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,160 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 923 (+1) air defence systems;
- 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,714 (+55) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,432 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 22,913 (+65) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,844 (+15) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
