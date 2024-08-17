All Sections
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers in past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 August 2024, 07:56
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers in past 24 hours
A Ukrainian rocket artillery piece. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,230 more soldiers killed and wounded, 5 tanks and 58 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 598,180 (+1,230) military personnel;
  • 8,501 (+5) tanks;
  • 16,473 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,985 (+58) artillery systems;
  • 1,160 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 923 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 13,714 (+55) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,432 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 22,913 (+65) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,844 (+15) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

