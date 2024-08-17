Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers in past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,230 more soldiers killed and wounded, 5 tanks and 58 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 598,180 (+1,230) military personnel;

8,501 (+5) tanks;

16,473 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

16,985 (+58) artillery systems;

1,160 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

923 (+1) air defence systems;

367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

13,714 (+55) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,432 (+3) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,913 (+65) vehicles and tankers;

2,844 (+15) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!