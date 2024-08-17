All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 August 2024, 08:28
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman
Kharkiv Oblast attacked on 15 August. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

A civilian was killed as a result of a Russian nighttime attack on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians struck the village of Kozacha Lopan in Derhachi hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] at around 22:00 and close to midnight. The attack resulted in the death of a woman. 

Private houses were damaged, a roof was destroyed and a fire broke out in a two-storey building.

Later, at 04:30, the Russians launched a guided bomb attack on the town of Borova in the Izium district. 

Information about casualties and damage has not been reported.

No civilians were killed or injured in the oblast during 16 August.

