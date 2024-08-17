Ten cars burned near apartment building in Sumy as result of Russian morning attack – photo, video

All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have posted footage of the Russian morning strike on a residential area in the city of Sumy.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Enemy aircraft struck the city of Sumy in the morning.

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, 10 civilian cars parked near residential apartment buildings caught fire.

In addition, the blast wave shattered windows and damaged the facades of residential buildings and other infrastructure."

Advertisement:

Details: Firefighters reported that they had extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other vehicles.

Background: Dmytro Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, reported that the area of Svobody Avenue in Sumy had been struck.

Support UP or become our patron!