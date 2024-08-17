All Sections
Russian strike on Sumy: windows smashed, cars ablaze – photo

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 August 2024, 06:58
Dmytro Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, has reported that the area of Svobody Avenue in Sumy has been struck.

Source: Drozdenko on Telegram; Sumy City Military Administration

Quote: "A lot of windows have been damaged, and many cars are on fire."

Details: Drozdenko noted that all relevant services are responding.

Quote from Drozdenko: "The search for those affected continues; so far, one person has been provided with assistance.

An operational headquarters for dealing with the aftermath [of the attack] is being deployed."

Details: The Russians have struck a car park near the city centre.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure in Sumy on the morning of 17 August.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the city of Sumy
Photo: Dmytro Drozdenko on Telegram

Background: On the morning of 17 August, a loud explosion occurred in Sumy during an air raid.

