Russian strike on Sumy: windows smashed, cars ablaze – photo
Dmytro Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, has reported that the area of Svobody Avenue in Sumy has been struck.
Source: Drozdenko on Telegram; Sumy City Military Administration
Quote: "A lot of windows have been damaged, and many cars are on fire."
Details: Drozdenko noted that all relevant services are responding.
Quote from Drozdenko: "The search for those affected continues; so far, one person has been provided with assistance.
An operational headquarters for dealing with the aftermath [of the attack] is being deployed."
Details: The Russians have struck a car park near the city centre.
Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure in Sumy on the morning of 17 August.
Background: On the morning of 17 August, a loud explosion occurred in Sumy during an air raid.
Support UP or become our patron!