Loud explosion rocks Sumy

A loud explosion occurred in the city of Sumy during an air raid on the morning of 17 August.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Suspilne reported a loud explosion in Sumy at 06:05.

Prior to that, Ukraine's Air Force reported activity by Russian tactical aircraft in the northeastern and southeastern areas.

An explosion was also heard in the city at night after 02:00.

Notably, an air-raid warning has been in effect in Sumy Oblast since 03:26.

