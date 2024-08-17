Loud explosion rocks Sumy
Saturday, 17 August 2024, 06:10
A loud explosion occurred in the city of Sumy during an air raid on the morning of 17 August.
Source: Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Suspilne reported a loud explosion in Sumy at 06:05.
Prior to that, Ukraine's Air Force reported activity by Russian tactical aircraft in the northeastern and southeastern areas.
An explosion was also heard in the city at night after 02:00.
Notably, an air-raid warning has been in effect in Sumy Oblast since 03:26.
