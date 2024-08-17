All Sections
Russian missile attack on Sumy: two people injured

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 August 2024, 11:47
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians launched a missile attack on a residential area in Sumy on 17 August, causing two people to seek medical assistance.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office  

Details: It was noted that the Russians launched a missile attack on a residential area of the city of Sumy on 17 August 2024, at about 06:05.

The missile hit a car park, damaging a shopping centre building, five multi-storey buildings, and at least 15 vehicles in the car park.

Two civilians sought medical assistance.

Background:

  • Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported a strike in the area of Svobody Avenue in Sumy.
  • Rescue workers of the State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the morning Russian strike on Sumy.

