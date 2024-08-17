Russian missile attack on Sumy: two people injured
Saturday, 17 August 2024, 11:47
The Russians launched a missile attack on a residential area in Sumy on 17 August, causing two people to seek medical assistance.
Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: It was noted that the Russians launched a missile attack on a residential area of the city of Sumy on 17 August 2024, at about 06:05.
Advertisement:
The missile hit a car park, damaging a shopping centre building, five multi-storey buildings, and at least 15 vehicles in the car park.
Two civilians sought medical assistance.
Background:
Advertisement:
- Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported a strike in the area of Svobody Avenue in Sumy.
- Rescue workers of the State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the morning Russian strike on Sumy.
Support UP or become our patron!