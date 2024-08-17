All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces have to be able to carry out long-range strikes, partners have to lift their bans

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 17 August 2024, 20:34
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces have to be able to carry out long-range strikes, partners have to lift their bans
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that if Ukraine’s partners lifted their bans on Ukraine using Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces would strip Russian forces of any opportunity to advance and sow destruction.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 17 August

Quote from Zelensky: "We are doing everything we can to provide our forces with the weapons and reinforcements they need. In this regard, it is undoubtedly important for us that our partners remove the barriers that prevent us from weakening Russian positions as required by the course of the war.

The long-range capabilities of our forces are the answer to all the most important and the most strategic issues of this war. The courage of our soldiers and the resilience of our combat brigades currently have to make up for the lack of decisions we need our partners to make. And we could effectively strip the occupation forces of any opportunity to advance and sow destruction if we had sufficient long-range capabilities."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would double down on diplomatic efforts in this regard. In particular, it will insist that it needs its partners to take "bold steps" and "bold decisions".

"We need things that can really change the course of the war and bring about a just peace, a real end to the war – the kind of conclusion we need. And we need all of our partners who can help [us] do so. This includes the United States, the United Kingdom, France and other partners," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

