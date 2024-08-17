All Sections
Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi briefs Zelenskyy on strengthening Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 August 2024, 13:55
Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the strengthening of Ukrainian forces' positions in Kursk Oblast and the expansion of stabilised territory on 17 August.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy reported that Syrskyi briefed on the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts. Syrskyi said the situation is under control.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Secondly, the operation in Kursk Oblast. As of this morning, there is an increase in our state’s exchange fund. 

I am grateful to all the soldiers and commanders who captured Russian troops, thus bringing the liberation of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer. 

General Syrskyi also reported on the strengthening of our forces' positions in Kursk Oblast and the expansion of stabilised territory."

More details: The third topic of discussion was the provision of weapons. The authorities are working on new support packages from partners.

