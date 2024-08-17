Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is going according to the plan and the Ukrainian foothold there is "growing stronger".

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 17 August

Quote from Zelensky: "Today, General Syrskyi has also reported on the continuation of our advance in the Kursk region. The operation is unfolding exactly as we expected. The bravery of Ukrainians is achieving great things."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are reinforcing their positions: "Our foothold is getting stronger. I want to thank everyone who makes this possible: all soldiers, sergeants and commanders."

He also thanked every unit that is working to add Russian prisoners of war to Ukraine’s prisoner-of-war exchange pool.

"This is important. This hastens the release of our military and civilians from Russian captivity. We remember all those we must bring home," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Data gathered and analysed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest that Ukrainian forces have made further progress in Russia's Kursk Oblast, particularly in areas southeast of the town of Sudzha, as per the ISW’s assessment as of 16 August.

