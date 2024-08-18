All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast held in prison in Ukraine's north – NYT

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 18 August 2024, 05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast held in prison in Ukraine's north – NYT
A Russian prisoner of war. Photo: NYT

A Ukrainian prison in the country's north has accommodated 320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast, 80 percent of whom are conscripts.

Source: The New York Times, citing the prison warden, who asked that his identity be kept secret for security reasons.

Details: The journalists stressed that these figures cannot be verified. The prisoners are now sent to Ukraine's west, away from the fighting.

Advertisement:

On Friday, at the time of the journalists' visit, there were 71 prisoners of war in the prison. The prisoners are held in basement cells to protect them from possible airstrikes.

Some prisoners had shrapnel or gunshot wounds.

Prisoners said that they were placed in platoons of about 30 people in concrete or earthen fortifications located about 1.5 km apart along the border. There, they faced a sudden, fierce attack and quickly stopped fighting.

Advertisement:

Igor, a 21-year-old prisoner of war who was drafted in December, said that Ukrainian artillery attacks had intensified in the days before the invasion. "We reported to the commanders, but they did not respond," he said. "They said: "Well, we can't do anything about it.""

On the day of the attack, under artillery fire, he tried to hide in a fortification, but it caught fire.

Igor said he and other soldiers ran to the nearest forest. Of his group of 12 who tried to escape to safety, only five survived, he said.

Private Sergei, 20, from Tatarstan, said his platoon commander had led 28 soldiers from their position in a chaotic retreat. They hid in a village house, but Ukrainian soldiers found them. All of the Russians surrendered.

The platoon commander, he said, shouted through the window: "There are conscripts here. We want to surrender."

The newspaper noted that the Ukrainian offensive had stopped far from the border, facing better-trained Russian troops. However, the Ukrainian military is still catching conscripts in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

prisonersKursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
prisoners
Ukrainian defenders show footage of how they capture Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's Ombudsman doubts quick all-for-all POW exchange despite Ukrainian successes in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Freedom of Russia Legion appeals to Russian military amid battles in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: