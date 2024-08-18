Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight

A facility in the settlement of Proletarsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast was targeted by attack drones on the night of 17-18 August. Eyewitnesses report that five UAVs were involved. The strike caused a large fire engulfing diesel tanks at the site.

Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev; Telegram channels Shot and Eto Rostov (This is Rostov)

Details: Local authorities claimed that Russian air defence units "repelled an attack by a UAV in Rostov Oblast", adding that falling wreckage supposedly caused diesel fuel to catch fire in industrial warehouses in Proletarsk.

There is no information about casualties.

Local residents say the drones targeted the Kavkaz facility in Proletarsk.

